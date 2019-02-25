Maruti Suzuki True Value Pre-Owned Car Retail Business Expands to 200 Outlets in 132 Cities

Designed to make pre-owned car buying experience more attractive Maruti Suzuki re-launched the ‘True-Value’ pre-owned car network with a new brand and retail identity. The new True Value gives an enhanced customer experience through transparency in selling and buying of pre-owned cars and offers large display area. Since re-launch, the network has expanded to 200 outlets in 132 cities across the country. The new True Value network has seen this rapid expansion in less than 19 months of its launch.As a part of Maruti Suzuki’s transformation, independent True Value outlets are brick and click retail model. Every True Value outlet has contemporary interiors with large display area, dedicated relationship officer, a new True Value mobile app and a website are designed to make the customer journey easier. Here the customers can see available True Value cars across the country and select their choice for a test drive.Commenting on the occasion, Mr. RS Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India. said “The pre-owned car market is rapidly growing, and customers are putting their trust in organized players for their needs. With the upgrade of Maruti Suzuki True Value showrooms, customers can avail a better experience, better products and a hassle- free journey of car buying”.At True Value, intelligent digital interfaces are used to evaluate and certify the cars. The information generated from these processes helps the customer to transparently know about the car in detail.