Maruti Suzuki Unveils 250th Commercial Showroom in Dehradun

Maruti Suzuki India announced the launch of its 250th Commercial Showroom in Dehradun. The company's commercial channel is the fastest growing automobile retail channel in India and it is now present in over 193 cities. The Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment has been the largest volume contributor in the commercial vehicle industry. Maruti Suzuki's offering in this segment, the Super Carry, comes with a 2-cylinder turbo-charged 793cc diesel engine and an all-new 1200cc CNG engine variant.Commenting on the fastest rollout of Maruti Suzuki’s retail channel, R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Within the LCV segment, the mini truck segment comprises close to a third of the sales. It has been growing at a CAGR of 21% during the last four years. Super Carry has been developed specifically for India, keeping in mind the unique requirements of the Indian mini truck customer. The Company’s Commercial Channel is the fastest growing channel in India and is amply supported by the extensive Maruti Suzuki Service network. This enables our customer to always be on the move in life and in business.”In just 24 months of its launch, Maruti Suzuki's Super Carry has crossed 20,000 sales across India. While the first 10,000 sales took 18 months, the next 10,000 came just in a span of little over six months. According to Maruti Suzuki’s internal research, nearly half of the Company’s customers are businessmen, small traders or are self-employed. This led to Maruti Suzuki’s foray into the commercial segment in September 2016.