Maruti Suzuki Unveils Monsoon Care Campaign, Offers Free Vehicle Check-Up Service to Customers

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the introduction of its Monsoon Care Campaign for customers across the country. Under this initiative, the carmaker will offer a complimentary detailed vehicle health check-up service to customers to ensure their cars are trouble-free during the rainy season. Furthermore, the vehicles will be examined by the trained and expert-service technicians for safe and hassle-free driving. The company further said that customers can avail this offer until July 31.

Maruti Suzuki India has added that the campaign intends to put a special emphasis, especially, on those parts and accessories of cars that tend to get damaged during the rainy season. These include wiper blades, brake pads, rust smash, brake-fluid, AC evaporator cleaner, rain repellant, to name a few.

"The objective of organizing the monsoon campaign is to ensure the optimal performance of the vehicles, which is imperative during the monsoon season. Such periodic checks ensure necessary actions for enhanced performance of the car and provide customers with a rewarding ownership experience," Maruti Suzuki India said.

"Maruti Suzuki is committed to ensuring safety for its customers and employee. All touchpoints follow strict SOPs of social distancing and health guidelines at all touchpoints," the company further added.