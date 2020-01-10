Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Beats Hyundai Venue, Reclaims Best-Selling SUV Tag

Maruti Suzuki managed to maintain the top spot in the compact SUV segment after it sold 13,658 units of the Vitara Brezza in December 2019. This reflected a year-on-year increase of 41 per cent after the company had sold 9,667 models of the car in the same month last year.

Trailing on the second position was Hyundai which sold 9,521 units of the Venue. The car which was launched in May last year, however, showed a slight fall in sales as against the number of units that were sold in September. The list continues with the Tata Nexon in the third position with 4,350 units sold in December 2019.

Mahindra took up the fourth spot with 2,132 units of the XUV 300 that were sold in October. This meant that Ford fell on the fifth position after it sold 1,727 units of the EcoSport. Ranking at the bottom was the Honda WR-V and TUV 300 of which 1,398 and 884 units respectively were sold.

While the Venue dominated the market for a while after its launch, the Vitara Brezza snatched back the top position with a huge margin. The compact SUV segment is one of the most sought after segment in India. This year, French automaker Renault and its alliance Datsun will be tapping into the same segment with their own offerings. While we are still dark on details about the cars, we have learnt that Renault will call their offering Kiger and Datsun, Magnite.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.