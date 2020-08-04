Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Becomes Best-Selling Compact SUV in July, Not Among Top 10 List

Six out of the 10 best-selling cars last month were a Maruti Suzuki. In the month of July, as the nation gained normalcy amid Unlock 3.0, the hotly contested compact SUV segment seemed to have lacked a bit.

In July, in spite of being the best-selling compact SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza failed to make it to the 10 best selling cars in the country. The car managed to beat popular offering like the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 300 among others. The Indian auto giant sold 7,807 units of the Vitara Brezza, which depicted a laudable growth of 47 per cent in comparison to the sales in the same period last year.

Ahead of the implementation of BS-VI norms in the country, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which was earlier only available with diesel powertrain was launched with petrol engines. In its newest form, the compact SUV is equipped with the 1.5-Litre K-series BS-VI petrol engine. The compact SUV will be offered with a 5-speed manual and advanced automatic transmission with Smart Hybrid.

While the interior is exactly the same with a dark theme and few hints of greys, the dashboard now gets Maruti’s latest SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system. That being said, there’s still no eSIM-based connectivity, unlike the rivals.