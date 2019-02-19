Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Compact SUV Clocks Record 4 Lakh Sales in 3 Years

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has set a new sales record in the compact SUV segment. The cumulative sales of the compact SUV touched the 4 lakh units mark in less than three years. Vitara Brezza leads the compact SUV segment with a market share of over 44 per cent year-to-date. The AGS variant has a penetration of about 20%, while the SUV witnessed a year-to-date sales growth of 7% with a monthly average of 14,675 units.Thanking customers for their support for the Vitara Brezza, Mr. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki said: “Vitara Brezza with its sporty and glamourous traits has struck the right chord with Indian customers. The dual-tone colour option in Vitara Brezza is highly appreciated by its customers. The benchmark success of Vitara Brezza with over 4 lakh customers in less than three years is a testimony of the customers’ increasing preference towards the refreshed design and innovative features of the compact SUV. We would like to extend our heartiest gratitude to our Vitara Brezza customers and particularly those who have chosen to wait for their loved car.”With Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki introduced dual-tone colours – a first in its segment, which have got high acceptance with customers. Auto Gear Shift, was offered on Vitara Brezza and has received good response from customers with its penetration as high as 20%.Vitara Brezza complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety. It comes loaded with new safety features comprising dual air bags, ABS with EBD, high speed warning alert, ISOFIX child restraint system, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters. These features are now standard across all variants of Vitara Brezza.