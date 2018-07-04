English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Crosses 3 Lakh Units Sales Mark in 28 Months
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has clocked an average monthly sales of over 12,600 units in past five months.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has said its popular SUV Vitara Brezza has crossed cumulative sales of 3 lakh units since launch in March 2016. The model crossed the milestone in just 28 months and has clocked average monthly sales of over 12,600 units in past five months, growing over 25 percent against same period last year, MSI said in a statement.
"Vitara Brezza is a breakthrough product which created disruption in the SUV market...The contribution of the top variants in the total sales of Vitara Brezza has zoomed to 56 percent," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) R S Kalsi said.
The automatic gear shift (AGS) variant, launched in May 2018 accounts for over 23 percent of fresh bookings, the company said. In 2017-18, the Vitara Brezza had a market share of 43 percent in its segment, it added.
