Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Crosses 5 Lakh Unit Sales Within Four Years of Launch

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is a compact SUV debuted at the 2016 Auto Expo and has consistently been ranked among the highest selling cars in India.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Brezza, Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: News18)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza crossed 5 lakh unit sales within just four years of its launch. The compact SUV made its debut at the 2016 Auto Expo and became the most selling compact SUV in the country. Thanking customers on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “Offering a complete package of class-leading features, stylish design, and outstanding fuel efficiency, the most awarded compact SUV, Vitara Brezza gained immense popularity within months of its launch. Designed and developed by the team at Maruti Suzuki using Suzuki core technology, Vitara Brezza struck the right chord with Indian customers. The 5 lakh unit sales in just 47 months are a testimony of the customer’s increasing preference for stylish and feature-packed compact SUV. We extend our gratitude to our customers for their constant support. We are confident that Vitara Brezza will continue to win the hearts of customers across India”.

Consistently ranked among the top ten highest selling cars since its launch, Vitara Brezza sports a dual colour scheme, a floating roof and Smartplay Infotainment system. It also has gloss black alloys, projector headlights and an all-black interior. The compact SUV comes loaded with new safety features comprising dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, high-speed warning alert, ISOFIX child restraint system, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters. These features are standard across all variants of Vitara Brezza.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram