Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Crosses 5 Lakh Unit Sales Within Four Years of Launch

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza crossed 5 lakh unit sales within just four years of its launch. The compact SUV made its debut at the 2016 Auto Expo and became the most selling compact SUV in the country. Thanking customers on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “Offering a complete package of class-leading features, stylish design, and outstanding fuel efficiency, the most awarded compact SUV, Vitara Brezza gained immense popularity within months of its launch. Designed and developed by the team at Maruti Suzuki using Suzuki core technology, Vitara Brezza struck the right chord with Indian customers. The 5 lakh unit sales in just 47 months are a testimony of the customer’s increasing preference for stylish and feature-packed compact SUV. We extend our gratitude to our customers for their constant support. We are confident that Vitara Brezza will continue to win the hearts of customers across India”.

Consistently ranked among the top ten highest selling cars since its launch, Vitara Brezza sports a dual colour scheme, a floating roof and Smartplay Infotainment system. It also has gloss black alloys, projector headlights and an all-black interior. The compact SUV comes loaded with new safety features comprising dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, high-speed warning alert, ISOFIX child restraint system, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters. These features are standard across all variants of Vitara Brezza.

