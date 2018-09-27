English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Gets 4-Star Global NCAP Safety Crash Test Rating, Equals Tata Nexon - Video
Tata Nexon also received the similar ratings and is a evidence of the steady improvement in the safety standards in India.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Crash Test. (Image: Global NCAP)
Loading...
The latest safety crash test results under the Safer Cars For India campaign were released today on September 27 to coincide with the inaugural Global NCAP World Congress held in Delhi. Maruti Suzuki achieved an encouraging four star result with the Vitara Brezza compact SUV, at par with the earlier released ratings for Tata Nexon, which also received the similar ratings. This is a good news considering both the SUVs are designed and produced in India.
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with standard double airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX anchorages, achieved four stars for Adult Occupant Protection and two stars for Child Occupant protection. The Adult Occupant Protection was good and robust. The Child Occupant Protection rating was only two stars due to the forward facing positioning of the 18 month old dummy in the test though the 3 year old dummy received good protection. The markings for the ISOFIX anchorages were also incorrect according to Global NCAP testing protocols.
Indian developed cars like the Vitara Brezza together with the Tata Nexon, previously published in August, are clear evidence of the steady improvement in the Indian automotive industry and show a significant potential for much safer cars in the near future.
David Ward, Global NCAP Secretary General said, “The four star result for Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza is really impressive. It demonstrates clearly the safety engineering capabilities of India’s leading vehicle manufacturer. It also shows the beneficial effects of the Indian Government’s new crash test standards helping to raise levels of vehicle safety. We are getting very close now to seeing India’s first five star car.”
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with standard double airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX anchorages, achieved four stars for Adult Occupant Protection and two stars for Child Occupant protection. The Adult Occupant Protection was good and robust. The Child Occupant Protection rating was only two stars due to the forward facing positioning of the 18 month old dummy in the test though the 3 year old dummy received good protection. The markings for the ISOFIX anchorages were also incorrect according to Global NCAP testing protocols.
Indian developed cars like the Vitara Brezza together with the Tata Nexon, previously published in August, are clear evidence of the steady improvement in the Indian automotive industry and show a significant potential for much safer cars in the near future.
David Ward, Global NCAP Secretary General said, “The four star result for Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza is really impressive. It demonstrates clearly the safety engineering capabilities of India’s leading vehicle manufacturer. It also shows the beneficial effects of the Indian Government’s new crash test standards helping to raise levels of vehicle safety. We are getting very close now to seeing India’s first five star car.”
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers | Are Dhawan & Rohit Already Among Best Opening Pairs of All Time?
- Thugs of Hindostan: Trailer of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Gets Stormy Reaction
- Jio Effect: Airtel Follows Vodafone to Launch 6 Combo Recharge Packs From Rs 25 Onwards
- Is Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of the Caribbean Really Based On Lord Krishna?
- 'Nagas Are Not from Indonesia': JK Rowling's Defense for Nagini Character is Not Impressing Anyone
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...