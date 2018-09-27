Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Gets 4-Star Global NCAP Safety Crash Test Rating, Equals Tata Nexon - Video

The latest safety crash test results under the Safer Cars For India campaign were released today on September 27 to coincide with the inaugural Global NCAP World Congress held in Delhi. Maruti Suzuki achieved an encouraging four star result with the Vitara Brezza compact SUV, at par with the earlier released ratings for Tata Nexon, which also received the similar ratings. This is a good news considering both the SUVs are designed and produced in India.The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with standard double airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX anchorages, achieved four stars for Adult Occupant Protection and two stars for Child Occupant protection. The Adult Occupant Protection was good and robust. The Child Occupant Protection rating was only two stars due to the forward facing positioning of the 18 month old dummy in the test though the 3 year old dummy received good protection. The markings for the ISOFIX anchorages were also incorrect according to Global NCAP testing protocols.Indian developed cars like the Vitara Brezza together with the Tata Nexon, previously published in August, are clear evidence of the steady improvement in the Indian automotive industry and show a significant potential for much safer cars in the near future.David Ward, Global NCAP Secretary General said, “The four star result for Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza is really impressive. It demonstrates clearly the safety engineering capabilities of India’s leading vehicle manufacturer. It also shows the beneficial effects of the Indian Government’s new crash test standards helping to raise levels of vehicle safety. We are getting very close now to seeing India’s first five star car.”