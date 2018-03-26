English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Long Term Review – Final Report

We ended up driving the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza for more than 6000 kms over a period of 4 months, to understand how well it performs over a long period of time.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:March 26, 2018, 3:24 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Long Term Review. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Launched back in 2016, Maruti Suzuki sold more than 2 lakh units of the popular Vitara Brezza compact SUV in less than 2 years. Competing against the giants like Ford Ecosport, which is the first compact SUV by a mass manufacturer to launch in India, Hyundai Creta, which is a proper SUV in terms of design and the Renault Duster, the only 4x4 compact SUV in the country – Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza managed to create a space for itself in the shortest possible time.


So why did the Vitara Brezza become an instant hit? Neither it had an appealing body stance, nor did had an automatic gearbox – both of which are still non-extinct from the car. The reasons vary from being competitively priced, starting at just Rs 7.25 Lakh to and overall well-balanced packaging. Even the driving dynamics are at par with hatchbacks, although you sit quite high from the ground.

This high-seating seats, combined with a large glass area and nimble handling offers a hard-to-match driving experience. After a lot of queries regarding the ownership report of the Vitara Brezza, we decided to a long term review of the compact SUV. We ended up driving the car for more than 6000 kms over a period of 4 months, to understand how well it performs over a long period of time.

At the end, we really like the dual-tone paint job on our car with body graphics, easy and nimble handling at par with most of the hatchbacks, mileage of 17+ kmpl with 80% city driving and 20% highway driving, well cushioned seats, massive boot and cabin space and much more. What we missed in the Vitara Brezza was an automatic gearbox (which we have heard will be added soon) and a more rugged, SUVish stance.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
