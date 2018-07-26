English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Modified into Range Rover Evoque for Rs 6 Lakh, Looks Real [Video]
The owner paid Rs 6 Lakh to the customizer to convert Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to Range Rover Evoque.
Modified Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: YouTube Screenshot)
Loading...
Off-late, a lot of people are moving towards getting their car modified to a luxury, high-end vehicle, be it a Mahindra Bolero getting converted to a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG or a Honda City converted to a Bugatti Lamborghini Aventador. While modification has been a part of automobile enthusiasts for years now, this fetish for making their humble car a replica of expensive car is a new found love.
Taking this thing forward is a Kerala based customizer who has transformed a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to make it look like a Range Rover Evoque, knocking-off the cheap Chinese rip-offs. And for Rs 6 Lakh, the Brezza looks pretty convincing to an untrained eye.
The customizer has customized the front end of the Vitara Brezza by sourcing the grille from an actual Range Rover Evoque and then modified to fit the dimensions of the Brezza. It also gets the Evoque's projector headlamps, two bar grille painted in gloss black, large fog lamp enclosures, and the big bumper.
On the side-end is the larger 5-spoke dual tone rims and at the rear are Evoque's taillamps, bumper, and faux chrome trimmed exhaust pipes. The exterior also has a dual tone white and gloss black paint combination, synonymous with the Evoque.
There are no images of the interior, but one can spot dual tone red and black colour combination. Underneath the hood is the stock 1.3-litre DDiS diesel motor which produces 90 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.
Also Watch
Taking this thing forward is a Kerala based customizer who has transformed a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to make it look like a Range Rover Evoque, knocking-off the cheap Chinese rip-offs. And for Rs 6 Lakh, the Brezza looks pretty convincing to an untrained eye.
The customizer has customized the front end of the Vitara Brezza by sourcing the grille from an actual Range Rover Evoque and then modified to fit the dimensions of the Brezza. It also gets the Evoque's projector headlamps, two bar grille painted in gloss black, large fog lamp enclosures, and the big bumper.
On the side-end is the larger 5-spoke dual tone rims and at the rear are Evoque's taillamps, bumper, and faux chrome trimmed exhaust pipes. The exterior also has a dual tone white and gloss black paint combination, synonymous with the Evoque.
There are no images of the interior, but one can spot dual tone red and black colour combination. Underneath the hood is the stock 1.3-litre DDiS diesel motor which produces 90 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
- France's Benjamin Pavard Wins World Cup Goal of the Tournament
- Cristiano Ronaldo As Fit As a 20-year-old According to Medical Reports
- Ranbir Kapoor Turns Photographer For Alia Bhatt And Her Closest Friend; See Pic
- In Rajasthan, Cow Urine is More Expensive than Milk
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...