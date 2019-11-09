Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Outsells Hyundai Venue, Becomes Best-Selling Compact SUV in India

Maruti Suzuki managed to maintain the top spot in the compact SUV segment after it sold 10,227 units of the Vitara Brezza in October. This was, however, on the back of a year-on-year decline of 35 per cent after the company sold 15,382 models of the car in the same month last year.

Trailing on the second position was Hyundai which sold 8,576 units of the Venue. The car which was launched earlier this month, however, showed a bump in sales as against the number of units that were sold in September. The list continues with the Tata Nexon in the third position with 4,438 units sold.

Ford took up the fourth spot with 4,326 units of the EcoSport that were sold in October. Mahindra once again fell on the fifth position after it sold 3,045 units of the XUV300. Ranking at the bottom was the Honda WR-V and TUV 300 of which 1,367 and 1,246 units respectively were sold.

Maruti Suzuki was among the handful of manufacturers that reported growth in October along with Volkswagen and Renault. While the bump could be cited to the festive season, experts believe that the growth could be temporary.

