Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Outsells Hyundai Venue in June 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has surpassed the monthly sales of Hyundai Venue in June. Hyundai, which sold 4,129 units of the Venue, ranked 9th in the top 10 best-selling cars while Maruti Suzuki surpassed it after selling 4,542 units of Vitara Brezza in June.

Ahead of the implementation of BS-VI norms in the country, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which was earlier only available with diesel powertrain was launched with petrol engines. In its newest form, the compact SUV is equipped with the 1.5-Litre K-series BS-VI petrol engine. The compact SUV will be offered with a 5-speed manual and advanced automatic transmission with Smart Hybrid.

While the interior is exactly the same with a dark theme and few hints of greys, the dashboard now gets Maruti’s latest SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system. That being said, there’s still no eSIM-based connectivity, unlike the rivals.

The Venue, on the other hand, features Hyundai’s first-ever 1.0-litre Kappa turbocharged GDI Petrol engine mated to an in-house developed 7-speed DCT transmission, which is alongside an option of 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmission.

The Venue was Hyundai’s first model in India to feature the ‘Blue Link’ connectivity solution, with 33 connected features. It also gets live car tracking, geo-fencing and speed alerts that can all be checked via an app that connects to the SUV.