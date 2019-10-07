Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Outsells Hyundai Venue, Regains Top Spot Among Compact SUVs

After being ousted from the top 10 selling car in July this year, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has gained its lead-position in the compact SUV segment last month. The company sold 10,362 units of the Vitara Brezza last month outselling the Hyundai Venue of which 7,942 models were sold.

While the car showed a year-on-year decline of 28 per cent, its month-on-month difference showed a growth of 68 per cent. In August, Maruti Suzuki had sold 7,109 models of the car. In the compact SUV segment, the Ford EcoSport took up the third position with 3,139 units while the Mahindra XUV300 was pushed down to the fourth position with 2,492 units being sold.

The Venue entered in the hotly-contested segment with features such as Hyundai’s first-ever 1.0-litre Kappa turbocharged GDI Petrol engine mated to an in-house developed 7-speed DCT transmission, which is alongside an option of 6-speed and 5-speed manual transmission.

It was also the first model in India to feature the ‘Blue Link’ connectivity solution, with 33 connected features. It also gets live car tracking, geo-fencing and speed alerts that can all be checked via an app that connects to the SUV.

However, ahead of festive seasons, Maruti Suzuki announced heavy offers with benefits worth up to Rs 1.05 lakh on the Vitara Brezza. This was followed by the Government’s reduction of corporate tax by 10 per cent that led to a price reduction of Rs 5,000 across all models in the company’s lineup. The impressive turnaround of the Vitara Brezza could be accounted for the same.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.