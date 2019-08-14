Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Variant to be Launched in February 2020

Maruti Suzuki had earlier announced that it will be axing its diesel engines ahead of BS-VI norms that will come into effect in April 2020. The company is now reportedly putting final touches to the Vitara Brezza with petrol engine and is expected to launch it by February 2020.

We expect the car to be launched at next year's Auto Expo in New Delhi. Since its launch, the Vitara Brezza returned healthy sales for the company, however, has witnessed a slump in the last few months due to the overall slowdown of the industry and due to more potent new entrants such as the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 300.

Reports citing sources close to the matter suggest that the new Brezza will ship with the BS-Vi-compliant K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine that was introduced in the Ciaz sedan last year. The block develops 105hp and 138Nm of torque and will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox at first. In the current market, the car locks horns with the recently launched Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the Tata Nexon.

In the month of July, following a massive positive response for its first internet car, the Hyundai Venue compact SUV surpassed the monthly sales of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza by 4283 units in July. Ahead of Venue’s launch in May, the Vitara Brezza enjoyed the top position in the segment with a long-spell of success. Maruti Suzuki which sold 5302 units of the Vitara Brezza, was pushed down to the second place by Hyundai, which sold 9585 models of Venue in July.

