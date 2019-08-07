Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Decline by 63 Percent, Ousted From Top 10 Selling Cars

The compact SUV segment has witnessed huge changes in the past few months. The launch of Hyundai Venue in the hotly-contested segment sent out ripples and affected the sales of other competing manufacturers as well. After being dethroned from the lead position in the compact SUV segment in India, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been ousted from the top 10 selling cars in India, After outselling the Vitara Brezza in its segment, the Hyundai Venue has made it to the aforementioned list at the 7th position with the sale of 9586 units in July alone.

The Hyundai Venue had plenty in its arsenal that made the car sell like hotcakes. The SUV got multiple engine options including a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza offered only the 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The Hyundai Venue is the brand’s first model in India to feature the ‘Blue Link’ connectivity solution, with 33 connected features. It gets features like remote start-stop, remote climate control and remote door lock/unlock, along with a find my car function. The Venue also gets live car tracking, geo-fencing and speed alerts that can all be checked via an app that connects to the SUV. None of these features in the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

