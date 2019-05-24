English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports Limited Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs 29,990 Over Standard Model
The range of accessories for the Sports Limited Edition includes new seat covers, designer mats, slide cladding and body graphics among others.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports Limited Edition (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki has launched a new accessory package, the Sports Limited Edition for the Vitara Brezza. All additions in the new edition are on the aesthetic front and come at a premium of Rs 29,990 over the standard model. The range of accessories for the Sports Limited Edition includes new seat covers, designer mats, slide cladding, body graphics, front and rear garnish, leather steering cover, door sill-guard, wheel arch kit neck cushion among others.
In 2018-19, Maruti Suzuki sold over 1,57,880 units of Vitara Brezza, leading the segment with a market share of over 44 per cent. It has achieved the fastest 4 lakh sales mark in the SUV segment in just 35 months, with a CAGR of over 13%.
All the aforementioned figures, however, could be disrupted by the Hyundai Venue compact SUV that was launched earlier this week with a gobsmacking price tag. Starting at Rs 6.50 lakh, the Venue is priced at more than a lakh cheaper than the Vitara Brezza. In addition to this, the former benefits from two petrol engines too which the Brezza misses out on.
Meanwhile, the top variant of the Hyundai Venue is priced closely to the top-spec model of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. You can get the Venue's top-spec model for Rs 10.84 lakh, a premium of Rs 20,000 over the Brezza at Rs 10.64 lakh (ex-showroom).
At its launch, the Venue has been introduced in a total of 13 variants including five diesel and eight petrol variants across four trim levels – E, S, SX, and SX(0). It comes with three engine options -- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.4-litre diesel engine.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
