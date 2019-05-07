Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R 7-Seater: All You Need to Know About the Upcoming MPV

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly ready to launch its new Wagon-R 7-seater in the Indian market as early as next month. The news has been taken well by Maruti Suzuki investors and has pushed the stock up by nearly 1% in early trade on Tuesday. Though Maruti has mostly been successful in changing market dynamics with its new launches in the past, it would be interesting to see whether its new MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) will create an entirely new segment in the Indian auto space or not.Till then, here’s all what we know about the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R 7-seater so far:-- Maruti Suzuki, which was working on a longer wheelbase three-row version of the new-generation Wagon-R for quite some time now, is reportedly ready to launch the car in India in June 2019.-- The Wagon-R 7-seater is likely to be sold exclusively through Maruti's premium retail channel Nexa.-- The seven-seater version of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR is likely to be powered by the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that was introduced in the all-new WagonR. It produces a maximum power of 82 bhp and peak torque of 113 Nm.-- The Wagon R 7 seater is likely to get both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT automatic transmission.-- The Wagon R 7 seater may also get a hybrid and then an electric variant in the future.-- The new car is expected to come loaded with premium interiors and equipment. Touchscreen navigation and infotainment system are likely to be incorporated with top-notch features.-- The 7-seater version of the Wagon R will be going up against the Datsun Go+ (priced at Rs 4.99 lakh) and the soon-to-be-launched Renault Triber MPV which will come with a removable third row (likely be priced around Rs. 5.5-8 lakh). Considering these two as the competition, one can expect Maruti to price the new Wagon R 7 seater in the Rs 5-6 lakh range.