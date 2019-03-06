Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG launched in India for Rs 4.84 Lakh, Gets 33.54 Km/Kg Mileage

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the launch of new Wagon R S (Smart)-CNG. The CNG powered Wagon R will be available in Lxi variant of the 1.0 Litre engine offering best-in-class mileage of 33.54 km/kg. The Wagon R S-CNG comes with factory fitted CNG, ensuring enhanced safety. The factory fitted Wagon R S-CNG will be available at Rs 4.84 lakh for Lxi and Rs 4.89 Lakh for Lxi (O) variants respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom Delhi.On introduction of Wagon R CNG, R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we continuously strive to offer products that are technologically advanced and environment friendly. With WagonR S-CNG customers will be able to enjoy the benefit of 26% better fuel economy than the outgoing WagonR CNG and superior technology which is safe, reliable and environment friendly.”The new Wagon R now comes with S-CNG technology that ensures high performance with dual ECU and intelligent-Gas Port Injection technology. This technology delivers calibrated quantity of fuel to the engine, leading to more efficient fuel usage, active pickup and superior drivability. The smart packaging of CNG cylinder brings better spare tire accessibility. The lower CNG tank position leads to better vehicle dynamics.Maruti Suzuki CNG vehicle sales contribute to around 15% of the total sales of the CNG range. The company presently offers CNG option in seven of its models (Alto 800, Alto K10, Wagon R, Celerio, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour S). Cumulatively over 5 lakh customers have selected Maruti Suzuki factory-fitted CNG vehicles.Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG will be available in states with CNG infrastructure including Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Mumbai, Pune, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The factory fitted Wagon R S-CNG vehicle comes with standard warranty benefits and convenience of Maruti Suzuki’s service network spread across India.