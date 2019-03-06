English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG launched in India for Rs 4.84 Lakh, Gets 33.54 Km/Kg Mileage
The factory fitted Wagon R S-CNG will be available at Rs 4.84 lakh for Lxi and Rs 4.89 Lakh for Lxi (O) variants respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom Delhi.
New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Loading...
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the launch of new Wagon R S (Smart)-CNG. The CNG powered Wagon R will be available in Lxi variant of the 1.0 Litre engine offering best-in-class mileage of 33.54 km/kg. The Wagon R S-CNG comes with factory fitted CNG, ensuring enhanced safety. The factory fitted Wagon R S-CNG will be available at Rs 4.84 lakh for Lxi and Rs 4.89 Lakh for Lxi (O) variants respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom Delhi.
On introduction of Wagon R CNG, R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we continuously strive to offer products that are technologically advanced and environment friendly. With WagonR S-CNG customers will be able to enjoy the benefit of 26% better fuel economy than the outgoing WagonR CNG and superior technology which is safe, reliable and environment friendly.”
The new Wagon R now comes with S-CNG technology that ensures high performance with dual ECU and intelligent-Gas Port Injection technology. This technology delivers calibrated quantity of fuel to the engine, leading to more efficient fuel usage, active pickup and superior drivability. The smart packaging of CNG cylinder brings better spare tire accessibility. The lower CNG tank position leads to better vehicle dynamics.
Maruti Suzuki CNG vehicle sales contribute to around 15% of the total sales of the CNG range. The company presently offers CNG option in seven of its models (Alto 800, Alto K10, Wagon R, Celerio, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour S). Cumulatively over 5 lakh customers have selected Maruti Suzuki factory-fitted CNG vehicles.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG will be available in states with CNG infrastructure including Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Mumbai, Pune, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The factory fitted Wagon R S-CNG vehicle comes with standard warranty benefits and convenience of Maruti Suzuki’s service network spread across India.
On introduction of Wagon R CNG, R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we continuously strive to offer products that are technologically advanced and environment friendly. With WagonR S-CNG customers will be able to enjoy the benefit of 26% better fuel economy than the outgoing WagonR CNG and superior technology which is safe, reliable and environment friendly.”
The new Wagon R now comes with S-CNG technology that ensures high performance with dual ECU and intelligent-Gas Port Injection technology. This technology delivers calibrated quantity of fuel to the engine, leading to more efficient fuel usage, active pickup and superior drivability. The smart packaging of CNG cylinder brings better spare tire accessibility. The lower CNG tank position leads to better vehicle dynamics.
Maruti Suzuki CNG vehicle sales contribute to around 15% of the total sales of the CNG range. The company presently offers CNG option in seven of its models (Alto 800, Alto K10, Wagon R, Celerio, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour S). Cumulatively over 5 lakh customers have selected Maruti Suzuki factory-fitted CNG vehicles.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG will be available in states with CNG infrastructure including Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Mumbai, Pune, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The factory fitted Wagon R S-CNG vehicle comes with standard warranty benefits and convenience of Maruti Suzuki’s service network spread across India.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twinkle Khanna's Warning to Akshay Kumar For Setting Himself on Fire Will Leave You in Splits
- Fan Asks Ranvir Shorey to Not Be Like Other Commercial Celebrities, Here’s What He Said
- The Sharp RoBoHon Smartphone Concept is Incredibly Creepy And Yet Very Cute
- Priced at Rs 132 Crore, Bugatti La Voiture Noire is the World's Most Expensive New Car Ever Made
- Oppo F11 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Announced for Rs 24,990
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results