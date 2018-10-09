English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric Models Flagged-Off for Field Testing in India
At the MOVE Summit in September this year, Osamu Suzuki, Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan had announced the nation-wide field testing of 50 prototype electric vehicles.
CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki flags off electric vehicles from the Gurugram plant. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Loading...
Maruti Suzuki has flagged-off proto-type electric vehicles for field testing in India. The prototype EVs were flagged off from the Company’s Gurugram facility by CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), today. Maruti Suzuki says that they are committed to introducing an electric vehicle by 2020.
At the MOVE Summit in September this year, Osamu Suzuki, Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan had announced the nation-wide field testing of 50 prototype electric vehicles. The electric vehicles have been developed exclusively by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan and built at Maruti Suzuki, Gurugram facility, as our commitment to Make in India.
This real-life usage of the vehicles in multiple terrains and climatic conditions will help the company get valuable insights that will help in validation and successful launch of electric vehicle technology in India.
Testing of these vehicles will also help Maruti Suzuki to gather critical inputs based on customer perspectives and will help to create a reliable and suitable electric vehicle to delight Indian customers. These proto-type electric vehicles have been developed on an existing model of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan.
At the MOVE Summit in September this year, Osamu Suzuki, Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan had announced the nation-wide field testing of 50 prototype electric vehicles. The electric vehicles have been developed exclusively by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan and built at Maruti Suzuki, Gurugram facility, as our commitment to Make in India.
This real-life usage of the vehicles in multiple terrains and climatic conditions will help the company get valuable insights that will help in validation and successful launch of electric vehicle technology in India.
Testing of these vehicles will also help Maruti Suzuki to gather critical inputs based on customer perspectives and will help to create a reliable and suitable electric vehicle to delight Indian customers. These proto-type electric vehicles have been developed on an existing model of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Cup Expectations a 'Sufferance' for Argentina, Lionel Messi
- Made by Google 2018: Google Home Hub is a Smart Display For Your Home
- Intel Debuts 9th Gen Chips, Including Core i9-9900K Meant For Gaming PCs
- The Mystery Behind the Flashing Lights of Empire State Building May Have Been Eminem
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...