Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric Models Flagged-Off for Field Testing in India

At the MOVE Summit in September this year, Osamu Suzuki, Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan had announced the nation-wide field testing of 50 prototype electric vehicles.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2018, 1:22 PM IST
CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki flags off electric vehicles from the Gurugram plant. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki has flagged-off proto-type electric vehicles for field testing in India. The prototype EVs were flagged off from the Company’s Gurugram facility by CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), today. Maruti Suzuki says that they are committed to introducing an electric vehicle by 2020.

At the MOVE Summit in September this year, Osamu Suzuki, Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan had announced the nation-wide field testing of 50 prototype electric vehicles. The electric vehicles have been developed exclusively by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan and built at Maruti Suzuki, Gurugram facility, as our commitment to Make in India.

This real-life usage of the vehicles in multiple terrains and climatic conditions will help the company get valuable insights that will help in validation and successful launch of electric vehicle technology in India.

Testing of these vehicles will also help Maruti Suzuki to gather critical inputs based on customer perspectives and will help to create a reliable and suitable electric vehicle to delight Indian customers. These proto-type electric vehicles have been developed on an existing model of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
