Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG Crosses 3 Lakh Sales Mark, Becomes Best-Selling CNG Car in India

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG variant has crossed the 3 lakh sales mark in India, making it the most successful CNG car across all passenger vehicle segments.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG is available with both the 1.0-litre engine option as well as the 1.2-litre engine option. It also comes with the choice of a manual gearbox as well as an AMT transmission and gets an electronically-controlled intelligent injection system. This enables the BS-VI compliant Wagon R S-CNG to have a claimed mileage of 33.54 km/kg.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, remarked, “Constantly featured amongst India’s top 10 cars for nearly two decades, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R continues to be the undisputed market leader in its segment. Since its debut in 1999, Wagon R has over 24 Lakh happy customers and it’s the first car for nearly half of them. The iconic car from Maruti Suzuki continues to feature among the top 5 best-selling cars in India since 2000. The milestone of 3 Lakh sales of Wagon R S-CNG is yet another testament to the immense faith bestowed on us by our loyal customers.”

Also Watch:

Maruti Suzuki says that their S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030. Maruti Suzuki had unveiled its mission at Auto Expo 2020 as part of which it aims to sell the next set of 1 million, or 10 lakh, green vehicles at a much faster pace. Maruti Suzuki has named this mission as – Mission Green Million.