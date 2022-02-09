Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Swift, Brezza and More Get Discount Benefits of up to Rs 38,000

In a bid to give its sale a boost in the current month, Maruti Suzuki has announced a series of discount offers and other benefits on the Arena lineup of cars. The offers shall be valid up to the end of February and will be available on cars like Alto, Swift, Brezza and others. The CNG variants of the cars and the Ertiga, however, have been left out of the offered benefits. Comprising of consumer offers, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts, the benefits go up to Rs 38,000 on select models. So, if you are planning to bring your new car home this month, here’s a list of benefits available on the Arena lineup cars.

Barring the base STD variant of the Alto, Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to Rs 33,000 on all variants of the car. This includes a consumer offer of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Alto is priced between Rs 3.25 lakh and Rs 4.95 lakh.

S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, which details between Rs 3.85 lakh and Rs 5.56 lakh, is available with the same offers as Alto except for the quantum of exchange bonus. The S-Presso is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The total benefits on this hack offerings go up to Rs 28,000.

Eeco

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco gets a consumer offer of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Wagon R

The Wagon R is available with the best offer benefits that go up to Rs 38,000. While the exchange bonus is 10,000 and the corporate discount is Rs 3,000, the consumer offer on this hatch offer is Rs 25,000. Wagon R retails between Rs 5.18 lakh and Rs 6.58 lakh and the company is also expected to launch a facelift of the car this month.

Celerio

The offers on Celerio go up to Rs 23,000 with consumer offer and exchange benefits of Rs 10,000 each and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Swift and Dzire

One of the most successful cars in its segment, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is available with benefits of up to Rs 23,000 which includes an exchange bonus and consumer offers of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Swift Dzire is available with the same benefit offers.

Brezza

Buyers of Maruti Suzuki's sub 4 meter SUV, Brezza will receive benefits of Rs 18,000. The exchange bonus and consumer of these offers are Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The Brezza retails between Rs 7.69 lakh and Rs 11.34 lakh.

Also Watch:

The offers benefits mentioned here may vary in different states, so the buyers are advised to contact the nearest Arena dealership for more details.

