Maruti Suzuki WagonR BS-VI Now Available in S-CNG, Prices Start at Rs 5.25 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today launched the S-CNG variant of the BS-VI compliant Big New WagonR. Introduction of WagonR with BS-6 compliant CNG is aligned to the Company’s Mission Green Million, announced at the Auto Expo-2020. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki has consistently endeavoured to offer sustainable mobility options to customers. With the announcement of Mission Green Million, we have strengthened our commitment towards boosting green mobility in the country. The 3rd generation WagonR is hugely successful and continues the iconic journey of brand WagonR with more than 24 lakh customers. Strong on looks and performance, the new factory-fitted S-CNG variant offers a perfect balance of drivability, high fuel efficiency, enhanced safety and unmatched convenience.”

Initiating its green journey with CNG vehicles, a little over a decade back, Maruti Suzuki now offers a large range of green vehicles. Having already sold one million green vehicles (including CNG, Smart Hybrid vehicles), Maruti Suzuki, under its ‘Mission Green Million’, aims to sell the next 1 million green vehicles in the next couple of years, spearheading their mass adoption across the country.

The launch of Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2 per cent now to 15 per cent by 2030. The Government is working to rapidly increase CNG fuel pumps network in the country.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system. Vehicles are factory fitted, and specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains.

The WagonR S-CNG Lxi variant is priced at Rs 5.25 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) while the WagonR S-CNG Lxi (O) variant is priced at 5.32 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.