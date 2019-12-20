Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Completes 20 Years Since Launch in 1999

Maruti Suzuki introduced the BS-VI variant of the WagonR in 1999.

News18.com

Updated:December 20, 2019, 9:10 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Completes 20 Years Since Launch in 1999
The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

BS-VI The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has completed two decades since its launch in 1999. The car has consistently been featured amongst India’s 10 top-selling cars in the last 20 years. Maruti Suzuki India said that the WagonR has been a repeat buy for over 25 per cent of its customers due to its bold design, high seating, enhanced space and high utility.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We are delighted as we celebrate the incredible and successful journey of two decades of WagonR. Creating a strong legacy of performance and utility, WagonR has kept pace with the changing times, in line with the needs and aspirations of customers. With one out of four customers of WagonR coming back for a repurchase, it reflects the strong brand appeal and customer affinity for the brand. We have not witnessed such customer loyalty for any of our other models. We thank our customers for their trust towards Wagon R, to make it a huge success.”

He added: “With the new 1.2-litre engine, WagonR has been made more powerful, spacious and stylish, appealing to newer and younger customers. Further, its acceptability is evident with the New WagonR crossing the sales milestone of 1 lakh within 7 months of its launch.” The BS-VI variant of WagonR was introduced in January 2019.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

