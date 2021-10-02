Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV Spied Ahead of Launch in India, Gets New Design Features

The Indian customer has been in awe of Maruti Suzuki for a while now. One of the largest automakers in the country, Maruti Suzuki, has never failed to comply with the demands and satisfy the needs of Indian drivers, be it in the field of cost-effectiveness, mileage, or looks. Now the company is planning to focus on electric vehicles. Though Maruti has stopped manufacturing diesel cars, the line-up for electric vehicles is yet to start. There were speculations that the first car with which the company will set its foot in the EV space will be the WagonR.

Staying true to those speculations, images of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV have leaked way before the official launch of the vehicle, expected in 2022. Spied while testing on Gurgaon roads without camouflage, the car is expected to be an EV since it is missing the front grille that lets air pass through the radiator, reported the Topspeed website. The new EV’s skeleton is based on the existing WagonR. However, the skin on this eco-friendly sibling is new and futuristic.

In a first-in-the-segment move, the headlights are placed in the middle of the bumper, with slim glass panels at the top of the bumper. The car also comes with a set of fog lamps that are packing an air dam from both ends. The air vent is expected to cool down the electric motors.

At the back, the taillights of the WagonR EV are tweaked enough to give it a fresh look but still maintain its original appearance. The bumper is seen cladded to give protection against low-lying damaging entities on the road. It also has a wiper at the back. The side looks like that of the current model of the WagonR, except for the alloy wheels that are borrowed by Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

The WagonR EV is expected to launch soon and can be the advent of the green and electric revolution in the country. It is because Maruti Suzuki has a loyal customer base and is the largest car manufacturer in the country.

