Maruti Suzuki WagonR Recalled, Over 40,000 Units Affected Across India

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it is recalling 40,618 units of WagonR with the one-litre engine to rectify issues with fuel hose mechanism. The company is proactively and voluntarily undertaking a recall campaign for certain WagonR (1 litre) vehicles manufactured between November 15, 2018, and August 12, 2019, MSI said in a statement.

The auto major will inspect 40,618 units of the model for a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with a metal clamp, it added.

Starting August 24, 2019 owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, MSI said.

Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.