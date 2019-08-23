Maruti Suzuki WagonR Recalled, Over 40,000 Units Affected Across India
Maruti Suzuki has announced a recall for over 40,000 units of the WagonR to rectify issues with fuel hose mechanism.
The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it is recalling 40,618 units of WagonR with the one-litre engine to rectify issues with fuel hose mechanism. The company is proactively and voluntarily undertaking a recall campaign for certain WagonR (1 litre) vehicles manufactured between November 15, 2018, and August 12, 2019, MSI said in a statement.
The auto major will inspect 40,618 units of the model for a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with a metal clamp, it added.
Starting August 24, 2019 owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, MSI said.
Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Samsung Unveils Note 10 With Smaller Version & 5G Connectivity
-
Thursday 01 August , 2019
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Tuesday 06 August , 2019
IAF - A Cut Above First Look: Living Like The Elite
-
Monday 05 August , 2019
Microsoft Surface Go Review: Good Things, Small Packages
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NASA’s Next Moon Landing Will be Powered by The Aitken Supercomputer Made by HP
- Sophie Turner Dances Arm in Arm with Priyanka Chopra's Mother at Jonas Brothers Concert
- Metz M55G2 4K Android TV Review: So Good, it Should Cost a Lot More Than Rs 42,990
- Maruti Suzuki WagonR Recalled, Over 40,000 Units Affected Across India
- Woman Watching YouTube Video on How to Find Diamonds Finds 3.72-carat Diamond