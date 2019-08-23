Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Recalled, Over 40,000 Units Affected Across India

Maruti Suzuki has announced a recall for over 40,000 units of the WagonR to rectify issues with fuel hose mechanism.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2019, 2:29 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Recalled, Over 40,000 Units Affected Across India
The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it is recalling 40,618 units of WagonR with the one-litre engine to rectify issues with fuel hose mechanism. The company is proactively and voluntarily undertaking a recall campaign for certain WagonR (1 litre) vehicles manufactured between November 15, 2018, and August 12, 2019, MSI said in a statement.

The auto major will inspect 40,618 units of the model for a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with a metal clamp, it added.

Starting August 24, 2019 owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, MSI said.

Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

