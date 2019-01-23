Maruti Suzuki WagonR Receives 12,000 Bookings Prior to Launch

The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been one of the most talked about car launches in recent time and rightly so, as the WagonR has constantly been one of the best-selling cars in the Indian market. Now, that the Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been launched in India, the company revealed the number of bookings that they have received for the car.As per Maruti Suzuki, the new WagonR received over 12,000 bookings prior to the car being launched. The bookings for the car were opened on January 14, 2019, which means that the car averaged about 1200 bookings per day without even the actual prices of the vehicle being announced!The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in India today at a starting price of Rs 4.19 Lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The tall-boy hatchback is built on Suzuki’s 5th-generation Heartect platform and is slightly longer and wider than the current one. There are a total of seven variants to choose from, with the top spec model priced at Rs 5.69 Lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).Here’s the variant wise price breakup of the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (all price ex-showroom, New Delhi):Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXi 1.0L Manual– Rs 4.19 LakhMaruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi 1.0L Manual– Rs 4.69 LakhMaruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi AGS 1.0L – Rs 5.16 LakhMaruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi 1.2L Manual– Rs 4.89 LakhMaruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXi 1.2L Manual - Rs 5.22 LakhMaruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi AGS 1.2L - Rs 5.36 LakhMaruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXi AGS 1.2L - Rs 5.69 LakhIn terms of looks, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R still gets that boxy silhouette. At the front, the car gets matte black grille and lower bumper and completely redesigned tall headlights. The car also gets floating roof design as seen on the Swift and the Ertiga.Inside the cabin, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes loaded with the new age tech. It gets a large touchscreen infotainment system and steering-mounted audio controls. The car gets more legroom and shoulder room at the back and the two-tone interiors also add to the spacious feel of the cabin.Under the hood, the car continues to have 1.0-litre 3-Cylinder K-Series petrol engine that produces 67 Bhp of power and churns out 90 Nm of torque and along with this the new hatchback also gets a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K12 engine that produces 82 bhp from 113Nm of torque.The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be available in 7 variants and 4 of them will have Maruti’s coveted AGS automatic gearbox – LXi 1.0L, VXi 1.0L, VXi AGS 1.0L, VXi 1.2L, VXi AGS 1.2L, ZXi 1.2L and ZXi AGS 1.2L. The car will be available in 6 exterior colour options.The new Wagon R will compete against the likes of Tata Tiago and Hyundai Santro.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.