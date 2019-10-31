Maruti Suzuki WagonR Scores Two Star Crash Test Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video

Global NCAP has come out with the results of the sixth round of crash testing Indian cars and one of the cars tested as part of this round is the Maruti Suzuki WagonR which has got a two-star safety rating. As per the crash test results, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR received a two-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection, both of which were scored out of a possible five-star rating.

WATCH VIDEO:

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR was recently launched as an all-new model by Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest automaker, and the car offers only a single driver-side airbag as standard. However, Global NCAP found the structure of the car to be “unstable” and their report even went on to say that, “It is surprising that this car is not offering 3 points belts for all occupants.”

David Ward, CEO and President of Global NCAP said, “The Indian government’s crash test standards are clearly helping to eliminate any new zero star cars from the market, and we will continue to work with them to ensure the push of regulatory requirements is complemented by the pull of consumer awareness, encouraging the demand for ever-higher levels of safety.”

Here is what Global NCAP had to say about the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R.

The WagonR achieved two stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection. The WagonR offers only a driver frontal airbag as standard. Its structure was rated as unstable. Its footwell area was rated as unstable and pedal displacement showed some risk to the lower legs of the driver. Head protection for adult occupants was good. Neck protection for driver was good and adequate for the passenger. Chest protection was weak for both front passengers leading to limitations in the SBR points achieved by this model. Child occupant protection showed poor results mainly for the 3-year-old dummy as its Child Restraint System (CRS) broke during the impact and the head impacted the front seat. Chest protection for the 18month old dummy was low despite being installed rearward facing.

The WagonR offers standard two SBR in the front seats but its points were not considered for the final rating as the front passenger chest received weak protection. It is surprising that this car is not offering 3 point belts for all occupants.

