Maruti Suzuki Winter Car Care Campaign, Offers on Genuine Parts and Accessories

With the onset of winters, Maruti Suzuki Genuine Parts & Accessories has commenced the Winter Care campaign across Maruti Suzuki Dealers and Distributors.

The Winter Care Campaign focuses on creating awareness around the proper maintenance of the vehicles and highlights the most commonly used parts & accessories that need attention during the Winter season.

The use of genuine parts includes fog lamp, headlamp wipers and brakes among others. Also to combat the Pollution problem a wide variety of the accessories such as Car Ionizer + Air Puriﬁer, Cabin Air Filter PM 2.5, N95 Mask/ Germ Buster, AC Disinfectant, Body Cover will be available through a wide network of 2733 Dealer workshops and 758 distributor touchpoints.

In addition, the customers can also choose COVID-19 prevention accessories under Health & Hygiene category across the dealers. The company urges its customers to only use Maruti Suzuki Genuine Parts and Accessories as they are engineered to precision and perfection for each specific Maruti Suzuki model. Use of genuine parts is beneficial in the long run and enhances the car’s performance.

