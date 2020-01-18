Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming offering the XL5 was spotted on the road in Gurugram, recently. The vehicle is going to be launched at the upcoming Auto Expo. The car has a striking resemblance with the WagonR. Reports suggest that the XL5 is based on the tallboy hatchback but is anticipated to come with a premium appearance. The car is expected to be more expensive than the WagonR.

From the looks of it, the car seems to have LED taillights and has a similar silhouette as WagonR hatchback. The Maruti Suzuki XL5 has also got 15-inch alloy wheels and is probably going to come with a revised headlamp and front grille design as compared to the WagonR. Furthermore, the vehicle is most likely going to house 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-Series BS6 engine from the WagonR. The engine is connected mechanically to a five-speed manual and AMT transmission in the WagonR.

At the Auto Expo 2020 which, will take place from February 7 to February 12 in Greater Noida, will have Maruti Suzuki showcase quite a few vehicles and apparently that is the reason why they are testing these cars. The XL5 is not the first upcoming car the brand has tested on the road, earlier, pictures of their other upcoming cars namely Vitara Brezza Facelift and Ignis Facelift too had emerged.

