Maruti Suzuki XL6 Completes One Year in India, Over 25,000 Units Sold

A year after its introduction in the Indian market, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 stands with over 25,000 units being sold. The car was introduced as a premium offering to Ertiga in the company's Nexa lineup. The car came as the first offering among Nexa cars with three rows of seating.

Speaking on the success, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Driving the NEXA values of global experience, innovation and excitement, the first-anniversary of XL6 showcases our commitment to bring technologies such as Smart Hybrid, Automatic transmission, Connected SmartPlay Infotainment system, etc. to our customers. There is a significant increase in demand for premium MPVs owing to the ever-evolving customer needs. XL6 stands strong with its feature-rich package of style, space, comfort, performance and safety to offer an unmatched and smooth driving experience.”

He added, “Its bold upright stance coupled with sophisticated and ergonomic interiors has helped Maruti Suzuki enjoy a leadership position in the MPV segment with over 50% market share. We are thankful for the immense faith placed in the brand XL6 by our trusted consumers to make it a success.”

As mentioned before, the car comes as a premium offering of the Ertiga in India. In terms of features, the car gets Maruti Suzuki's new SmartPlay Studio infotainment unit as standard. This means you can expect a seven-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The other notable features include automatic climate control, rear air-con vents, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cruise control and height adjustment for the driver’s seat. The top-spec Alpha trim additionally packs automatic headlamps and a rear parking camera.

The car is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the Ertifga. The unit is either mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed torque converter and outputs 103bhp and 138Nm of torque.