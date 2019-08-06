Maruti Suzuki XL6 Interiors Teased, to be Launched in Late August

Soon after teasing sketches of its upcoming MPV XL6, Maruti Suzuki has now teased a few images of how the car would look from the inside. Inferring from the images, most of the elements have been retained from the Ertiga, on which it is based.

Elements such as the dashboard and its layout resemble closely with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. A few differences, however, comes in the form of a brushed aluminium strip along with a piano black insert. It could be seen that the XL6 will also feature Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio infotainment system that the Ertiga misses out on.

Maruti has ditched the Ertiga’s bench seat layout for neat individual captain seats and armrests. The XL6 also seems to kick things up a few notches with better leather upholstery replacing Ertiga’s plenty of fabric usage.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 interiors. (Image source: Overdrive)

Earlier this month, the company teased us with an image hinting at all the elements that give it a much premium feel over the Ertiga. While most of the rear looked to be derivative, the front gets a redesign with sharper headlights and a wider grille with two chrome strips running through the centre. Both the front and rear bumper gets extended skid plates. The car is seen to sport bigger wheels. However, earlier spy shots have shown the same wheels that have been carried over from the Ertiga.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.