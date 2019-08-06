Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Interiors Teased, to be Launched in Late August

Earlier this month, the company teased us with an image hinting at all the elements that give it a much premium feel over the Ertiga.

News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Interiors Teased, to be Launched in Late August
Maruti Suzuki XL6 interiors. (Image source: Overdrive)
Loading...

Soon after teasing sketches of its upcoming MPV XL6, Maruti Suzuki has now teased a few images of how the car would look from the inside. Inferring from the images, most of the elements have been retained from the Ertiga, on which it is based.

Elements such as the dashboard and its layout resemble closely with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. A few differences, however, comes in the form of a brushed aluminium strip along with a piano black insert. It could be seen that the XL6 will also feature Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio infotainment system that the Ertiga misses out on.

Maruti has ditched the Ertiga’s bench seat layout for neat individual captain seats and armrests. The XL6 also seems to kick things up a few notches with better leather upholstery replacing Ertiga’s plenty of fabric usage.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 interiors. (Image source: Overdrive)

Earlier this month, the company teased us with an image hinting at all the elements that give it a much premium feel over the Ertiga. While most of the rear looked to be derivative, the front gets a redesign with sharper headlights and a wider grille with two chrome strips running through the centre. Both the front and rear bumper gets extended skid plates. The car is seen to sport bigger wheels. However, earlier spy shots have shown the same wheels that have been carried over from the Ertiga.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
