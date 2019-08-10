Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV Bookings Commence Ahead of Launch on August 21

Powered by the K15 BSVI petrol engine with progressive Smart Hybrid technology, the XL6 will be offered across two variant levels with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV Bookings Commence Ahead of Launch on August 21
Maruti Suzuki XL6. (Image source: Twitter/Maruti Suzuki)
Loading...

Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for its upcoming XL6 MPV. Powered by the K15 BSVI petrol engine with progressive Smart Hybrid technology, the XL6 will be offered across two variant levels with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

Commenting on the occasion Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, "At Maruti Suzuki, we have always focused on bringing out products that match the customers’ demand. The XL6 is an exclusive 6-seater premium MPV, designed to meet the aspirations of evolved and discerning NEXA customers. With XL6, we bring NEXA’s first premium MPV, which is high on comfort and convenience along with an array of safety features. The XL6 will further strengthen our NEXA products portfolio and provide our customers with a range of products from hatchbacks, Sedan, SUV and now a premium MPV at NEXA. We hope our customers enjoy the experience of our latest offering."

Based on the 5th Generation of HEARTECT platform, the XL6 comes equipped with dual front airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution), Front seatbelts with Pre-tensioner and force limiter, ISOFIX, Hill Hold Assist, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), high speed warning alert, driver/co-driver seat belt reminder, reverse parking sensors as a standard fitment.

Maruti Suzuki revealed the sketches of the XL6 earlier. From what the sketch revealed, the new XL6 borrows heavy design cues from the Ertiga. While most of the rear looks to be derivative from the Ertiga, the front gets a redesign with sharper headlights and a wider grille with two chrome strips running through the centre. Both the front and rear bumper gets extended skid plates. The car in the sketch is seen to sport bigger wheels. However, earlier spy shots have shown the same wheels that have been carried over from the Ertiga.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
