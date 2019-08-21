Take the pledge to vote

Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV Launched in India at Rs 9.79 Lakh

The new XL6 borrows heavy design cues from the Ertiga. While most of the rear looks to be derivative, the front is reworked with sharper headlights and a wider grille with two chrome strips running through the centre.

News18.com

August 21, 2019
Maruti Suzuki XL6. (Image source: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Maruti Suzuki has launched the XL6 in India at Rs 9.8 Lakh. The MPV takes heavy inspiration from the Ertiga which recently underwent a facelift. It has been launched as a Nexa model which can be bought at one of Maruti Suzuki's premium showrooms. This is what defines the car too. With a few tweaks in the exterior as well as the interior, the XL6 is a more sophisticated version of the Ertiga MPV with a few elements that make it a premium model.

Evidently, the XL6 borrows heavy design cues from the Ertiga. While most of the rear looks to be derivative, the front is reworked with sharper headlights and a wider grille with two chrome strips running through the centre. Both the front and rear bumper gets extended skid plates that extend till the bumper. On the inside, elements such as the dashboard and its layout resemble closely with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. A few differences, however, comes in the form of a brushed aluminium strip along with a piano black insert. The XL6 also features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio.

Maruti has ditched the Ertiga’s bench seat layout for neat individual captain seats and armrests. The XL6 also seems to kick things up a few notches with better leather upholstery replacing Ertiga’s plenty of fabric usage. In terms of mechanicals, the XL6 comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with SHVS technology that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic transmission.

The XL6 can be bought in six colour options including Nexa Blue, Auburn Red, Premium Silver, Brave Khaki, Magma Grey and Arctic White.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
