Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV Live Launch India: Now Launched at Rs 9.79 Lakh

Here is the complete price list of @NexaExperience #XL6— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 21, 2019
Available in 4 variants, 2 each for MT and AT pic.twitter.com/pA2AOb5pCh
These are the key safety feature on the @NexaExperience #XL6. pic.twitter.com/z9w6TvGirw— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 21, 2019
A look at the colour options in the Maruti Suzuki XL6
Six colour options available on the @NexaExperience #XL6, including a new 'Pearl Brave Khaki' finish. pic.twitter.com/7h0lIisMT6— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 21, 2019
The @NexaExperience #XL6 also gets the latest generation of Maruti Suzuki's infotainment system, and will support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay pic.twitter.com/hENhxiSEJ8— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 21, 2019
Since there is now more space in the aisle, ingress and egress will be more easier in the #XL6, says @NexaExperience pic.twitter.com/hTzwGxFIVB— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 21, 2019
Captain seats in the second row of seats is what makes the @NexaExperience #XL6 different from the rest of the cars in its segment. pic.twitter.com/1oskbu9UsK— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 21, 2019
.@NexaExperience says that the #XL6 is meant for those who are looking for the practicality of an MPV but with the recognition of an SUV. pic.twitter.com/JD0AEKEl2d— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 21, 2019
The #XL6 is the first three-row vehicle to be rolled out by @nexaexperience. pic.twitter.com/cInkpaNWtz— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 21, 2019
The @NexaExperience #XL6 will be powered by Maruti's K15 petrol engine and will be BS-VI compliant at the time of the launch. pic.twitter.com/ovfAmIreLh— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 21, 2019
The #XL6 is meant for the evolved #Nexa customer, says @Maruti_Corp @NexaExperience. pic.twitter.com/szleEKDrfL— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 21, 2019
It is our priority to bring down the emissions for a better environment. We are expanding our Research and Development centre to upgrade our technologies. We will be ready well before the new norms become mandatory, says @Maruti_Corp @NexaExperience.— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) August 21, 2019
