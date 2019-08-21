English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV Live Launch India: Now Launched at Rs 9.79 Lakh

News18.com | August 21, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki will be launching the much-awaited XL6 MPV in India today. Several teasers and spy shots have led us to believe that a majority of the car has been derived from the Ertiga with an added tint of premium with it. The car will arrive as a Nexa model with an exterior that does not deviate far from the design cues of the Ertiga. While most of the rear looks to be derivative, the front gets a redesign with sharper headlights and a wider grille with two chrome strips running through the centre. Both the front and rear bumper gets extended skid plates. The car in the sketch is seen to sport bigger wheels. However, earlier spy shots have shown the same wheels that have been carried over from the Ertiga. The biggest change however is inside the cabin where the XL6 gets a 6-seater cabin with 2+2+2 Captain Seat arrangement. The engine options expected to power the car could include the K15B 1.5-litre petrol which first debuted in the Ciaz, this motor puts out 104PS and 138Nm. This engine's mild-hybrid capabilities should be made available here. The XL6 is expected to debut in India sometime in August.

Aug 21, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

The back-light resembles the Volvo XC60, both in the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6. 

Aug 21, 2019 12:31 pm (IST)

Here's another look at the Maruti Suzuki XL6 from the side profile. Gets roof rails, bigger wheel arches for rugged design.

Aug 21, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)

A look at the cabin of the Maruti Suzuki XL6. 

Aug 21, 2019 12:20 pm (IST)

The similar spec Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is at least Rs 75,000 cheaper than the XL6 in the manual variant and Rs 90,000 in Automatic. 

Aug 21, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga starts at Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The top model (diesel) is priced at Rs 11.21 Lakh. 

Aug 21, 2019 12:08 pm (IST)

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director  & CEO, Maruti Suzuki and Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director,Marketing & Sales Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. launches NEXA's new premium MPV XL6

Aug 21, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)

There are 4 variants on offer, 2 each for MT and AT

Aug 21, 2019 12:03 pm (IST)

Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched in India at Rs 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Aug 21, 2019 12:00 pm (IST)

The XL6 also gets a new alloy wheel design in all black. 

Aug 21, 2019 11:59 am (IST)

And here's the Maruti Suzuki XL6 in flesh. Looks good.

Aug 21, 2019 11:55 am (IST)

A look at the colour options in the Maruti Suzuki XL6

Aug 21, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki XL6 to get automatic climate control, Cruise control, second row AC vents among more features

Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV Live Launch India: Prices, Launch Details, Features, and More
Aug 21, 2019 11:48 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki was the first manufacturer to announce dicontinuation of diesel engines owing to high transition cost from BS4 to BS6. The XL6 is the first car to launch after the announcement and gets only a petrol motor. 

Aug 21, 2019 11:41 am (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be available in a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options.

Aug 21, 2019 11:39 am (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets new BS6 K15 petrol engine offering 103 HP@6000rpm and maximum torque of 138Nm@4400rpm.

Aug 21, 2019 11:34 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is compatible with BS-VI norms and will be the 7th model in the lineup to meet latest emission norms. 

Aug 21, 2019 11:33 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is avialable in 6 colour options-

NEXA Blue
Brave Khaki
Auburn Red
Magma Grey
Premium Silver
Arctic White

Aug 21, 2019 11:30 am (IST)

Here's the boot space in the Maruti Suzuki XL6

- 209L (all 3 rows up)
- 692L (2nd & 3rd row folded)

Aug 21, 2019 11:28 am (IST)

While all the Nexa cars have crossed 1 Lakh unit sales, Baleno has crossed 6 Lakh units. Almost a Million cars have been sold through Nexa dealerships in just 4 years. 

