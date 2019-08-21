English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV Live Launch India: Prices, Launch Details, Features, and More

News18.com | August 21, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki will be launching the much-awaited XL6 MPV in India today. Several teasers and spy shots have led us to believe that a majority of the car has been derived from the Ertiga with an added tint of premium with it. The car will arrive as a Nexa model with an exterior that does not deviate far from the design cues of the Ertiga. While most of the rear looks to be derivative, the front gets a redesign with sharper headlights and a wider grille with two chrome strips running through the centre. Both the front and rear bumper gets extended skid plates. The car in the sketch is seen to sport bigger wheels. However, earlier spy shots have shown the same wheels that have been carried over from the Ertiga. The biggest change however is inside the cabin where the XL6 gets a 6-seater cabin with 2+2+2 Captain Seat arrangement. The engine options expected to power the car could include the K15B 1.5-litre petrol which first debuted in the Ciaz, this motor puts out 104PS and 138Nm. This engine's mild-hybrid capabilities should be made available here. The XL6 is expected to debut in India sometime in August.

Aug 21, 2019 11:57 am (IST)
Aug 21, 2019 11:55 am (IST)

A look at the colour options in the Maruti Suzuki XL6

Aug 21, 2019 11:54 am (IST)
Aug 21, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki XL6 to get automatic climate control, Cruise control, second row AC vents among more features

Aug 21, 2019 11:51 am (IST)
Aug 21, 2019 11:50 am (IST)
Aug 21, 2019 11:50 am (IST)
Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV Live Launch India: Prices, Launch Details, Features, and More
Aug 21, 2019 11:48 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki was the first manufacturer to announce dicontinuation of diesel engines owing to high transition cost from BS4 to BS6. The XL6 is the first car to launch after the announcement and gets only a petrol motor. 

Aug 21, 2019 11:47 am (IST)
Aug 21, 2019 11:44 am (IST)
Aug 21, 2019 11:42 am (IST)
Aug 21, 2019 11:41 am (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be available in a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options.

Aug 21, 2019 11:40 am (IST)
Aug 21, 2019 11:39 am (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets new BS6 K15 petrol engine offering 103 HP@6000rpm and maximum torque of 138Nm@4400rpm.

Aug 21, 2019 11:38 am (IST)
Aug 21, 2019 11:34 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is compatible with BS-VI norms and will be the 7th model in the lineup to meet latest emission norms. 

Aug 21, 2019 11:33 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is avialable in 6 colour options-

NEXA Blue
Brave Khaki
Auburn Red
Magma Grey
Premium Silver
Arctic White

Aug 21, 2019 11:30 am (IST)

Here's the boot space in the Maruti Suzuki XL6

- 209L (all 3 rows up)
- 692L (2nd & 3rd row folded)

Aug 21, 2019 11:28 am (IST)

While all the Nexa cars have crossed 1 Lakh unit sales, Baleno has crossed 6 Lakh units. Almost a Million cars have been sold through Nexa dealerships in just 4 years. 

Aug 21, 2019 11:26 am (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is equipped with a host of safety features such as:

ESP (electronic stability program) with Hill Hold function 

Dual front airbags

ABS (Anti-lock-Braking System)

EBD (Electronic Brake force Distribution

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Aug 21, 2019 11:22 am (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is based on the Suzuki’s 5th Generation HEARTECT platform, and is compliant with all Indian safety regulations like Frontal offset impact, side impact and pedestrian protection. 

Aug 21, 2019 11:19 am (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is powered by BS6 compliant K15 petrol engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology with Li-ion battery.

Aug 21, 2019 11:15 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki XL6 will compete against the Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Innova Crysta, along with the Ertiga. 

Aug 21, 2019 11:10 am (IST)

Check our all-new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga review here

Aug 21, 2019 11:08 am (IST)

In July 2019, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga outsold Vitara Brezza by a good margin, revealing the interest of buyers. Hence a Ertiga based premium MPV is understandable. 

Aug 21, 2019 11:03 am (IST)
Aug 21, 2019 11:00 am (IST)

Here's how the Maruti Suzuki XL6 looks like. A more rugged look than the Ertiga, with a completely different face. 

Aug 21, 2019 10:51 am (IST)

Here's a teaser video of Maruti Suzuki XL6 featuring Ranveer Singh

Aug 21, 2019 10:48 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki XL6 will join Ignis, Baleno, S-Cross and Ciaz to retail through Nexa chain. 

Aug 21, 2019 10:34 am (IST)
