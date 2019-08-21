Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV Live Launch India: Prices, Launch Details, Features, and More

Maruti Suzuki will be launching the much-awaited XL6 MPV in India today. Several teasers and spy shots have led us to believe that a majority of the car has been derived from the Ertiga with an added tint of premium with it. The car will arrive as a Nexa model with an exterior that does not deviate far from the design cues of the Ertiga. While most of the rear looks to be derivative, the front gets a redesign with sharper headlights and a wider grille with two chrome strips running through the centre. Both the front and rear bumper gets extended skid plates. The car in the sketch is seen to sport bigger wheels. However, earlier spy shots have shown the same wheels that have been carried over from the Ertiga. The biggest change however is inside the cabin where the XL6 gets a 6-seater cabin with 2+2+2 Captain Seat arrangement. The engine options expected to power the car could include the K15B 1.5-litre petrol which first debuted in the Ciaz, this motor puts out 104PS and 138Nm. This engine's mild-hybrid capabilities should be made available here. The XL6 is expected to debut in India sometime in August.