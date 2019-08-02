Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sketch Released Ahead of Launch, to Arrive in Late August
The engine options expected to power the car could include the K15B 1.5-litre petrol which first debuted in the Ciaz, this motor puts out 104PS and 138Nm.
The XL6 Sketch. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki has released the first sketch of the upcoming XL6 three-row MPV, based on the new Ertiga. From what the sketch reveals, the new XL6 borrows heavy design cues from the Ertiga. While most of the rear looks to be derivative, the front gets a redesign with sharper headlights and a wider grille with two chrome strips running through the centre. Both the front and rear bumper gets extended skid plates. The car in the sketch is seen to sport bigger wheels. However, earlier spy shots have shown the same wheels that have been carried over from the Ertiga.
Talking about the design of the car, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki is ready to roll out the next level of excitement with the XL6, a premium MPV, at NEXA showrooms across the country. Apart from the space and functionality that the customers desire for, the all-new XL6 offers a blend of sporty design and premium interiors, which will help it in establishing its niche in the MPV segment.”
The engine options expected to power the car could include the K15B 1.5-litre petrol which first debuted in the Ciaz, this motor puts out 104PS and 138Nm. This engine's mild-hybrid capabilities should be made available here. The XL6 is expected to debut in India sometime in August.
