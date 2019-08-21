Maruti Suzuki XL6 to Launch Today, Watch it Live Here [Video]

Maruti Suzuki will be launching the Ertiga based 6-seater XL6 premium MPV in India today that will be sold through Nexa range of dealerships. At its launch, the car will go against the likes of Honda BR-V and the Mahindra Marazzo. Maruti Suzuki is projecting the XL6 as a premium MPV by selling it through Nexa and hence the changes in the exterior as well as the interior, makes it feel a more sophisticated version of the Ertiga MPV.

The new XL6 borrows heavy design cues from the Ertiga. While most of the rear looks to be derivative, the front is reworked with sharper headlights and a wider grille with two chrome strips running through the centre. Both the front and rear bumper gets extended skid plates that extend till the bumper. On the inside, elements such as the dashboard and its layout resemble closely with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. A few differences, however, comes in the form of a brushed aluminium strip along with a piano black insert. The XL6 also features Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio infotainment system that the Ertiga misses out on.

Maruti has ditched the Ertiga’s bench seat layout for neat individual captain seats and armrests. The XL6 also seems to kick things up a few notches with better leather upholstery replacing Ertiga’s plenty of fabric usage. In terms of mechanicals, the XL6 comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with SHVS technology that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic transmission.

