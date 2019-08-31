Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: What has Changed?
The XL6 has been poised as a more premium sibling of the Ertiga. But does it have what it takes to climb a rung up the premium ladder?
(Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
Maruti Suzuki launched the XL6 MPV earlier this week at a starting price of Rs 9.72 lakh. The car which has been heavily derived from the Ertiga was priced at a premium of Rs 75,000. In the face of it, the question which subsequently leads to the changes in the new MPV is answered by a few tweaks such as a new design in the front, slight tweaks at the rear, individual captain seats on the inside and the exclusion of diesel engines. However, here is a more detailed silhouette on what a buyer can expect different in terms of the new launch.
At the outset, the XL6 has been poised as a more premium sibling of the Ertiga. Except for the design tweaks seen on the outside, the car is completely similar to the Ertiga at heart as well as other mechanics. The suspension, the chassis, the transmission, all remains the same along with the 1-5-litre petrol engine that churns out 104hp and 138Nm of torque. Hence, here are a few things that will change.
1) Nexa Experience
Unlike the Ertiga, the XL6 is a Nexa model which will be sold at Maruti Suzuki's premium showrooms across the country. The car will be sold alongside other premium monikers in the company's stable including the Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz and S-Cross.
2) No Diesel engine
Maruti Suzuki will phase out its diesel engine before the new BS-VI norms kick in. hence, in order to reduce further complications and conserve a few bucks, the company decided to chuck the diesel powertrains for the model. This leaves the XL6 with the 1-5-litre petrol engine that churns out 104hp and 138Nm of torque.
3) Captain Seats
Apart from features and cosmetics, a major aspect that defines premium is comfort. Hence, for the Xl6 MPV, Maruti Suzuki has ditched the 7-seat layout for a 6-seat one with the mid row getting two individual captain seats. Similar to the Innova Crysta.
4) Redesigned Front Fascia
Evidently, the XL6 borrows heavy design cues from the Ertiga. While most of the rear looks to be derivative, the front is reworked with sharper headlights and a wider grille with two chrome strips running through the centre. Both the front and rear bumper gets extended skid plates that extend till the bumper.
6) Added Features
The new XL6 comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio. The car also gets cruise control which the Ertiga misses out on.
