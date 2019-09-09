Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Mahindra Marazzo Spec Comparison: Features, Price and More

Maruti Suzuki launched the much-anticipated XL6 MPV in India last week. The car has been largely derived from the Ertiga which seems to have been subjected for a 'premium' for the new moniker. But considering that the new premium MPV which costs almost Rs 2.5 lakh more than the Ertiga, we can only see how the competition shapes up. While for most of the year, the MPV segment has not seen any major changes, the last one came earlier this year when Mahindra launched the Marazzo in January. In less than a year in the Indian market, the Marazzo has climbed to the third spot below the Toyota Innova Crysta. Hence, we stack up the new XL6 with the Marazzo to see how they fare on paper.

Features

Stepping out of Ertiga's conventional seven-seat layout, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 ditches the bench on the second row for individual captain seats summing to six seats. On the inside, elements such as the dashboard and its layout resemble closely with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. A few differences, however, comes in the form of a brushed aluminium strip along with a piano black insert. The XL6 also features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio.

The Mahindra Marazzo gets a purple colour instrument cluster, leather interiors and an industry-first surround cooling system. It also has a T-shaped centre console, trapezoidal AC vents and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Android Auto. The car gets both 7-seat and 8-seat sitting options.

Engine

In terms of mechanicals, the XL6 comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with SHVS technology that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic transmission.

The Marazzo is powered by a new 1.5-litre diesel engine that develops 123 PS and 300 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox. A petrol version will follow in 2020 along with an auto gearbox.

