1-min read

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Toyota Innova Crysta Spec Comparison: Features, Price and More

Maruti Suzuki's idea of premium has still not put it under the same bracket as the Innova Crysta which more or less poses as its immediate rival.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
Since its launch, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has led the MPV segment in India with a healthy margin. In the month of July, Maruti managed to sell 9222 models of the MPV while the Toyota Innova Crysta was nowhere near on the second place with 4865 units. The Ertiga has proved to be a people pleaser in recent times. However, Maruti seems to have planned a much premium appeal for the MPV in the form of a new moniker altogether, enter the XL6. The company's idea of premium has still not put it under the same bracket as the Innova Crysta which more or less poses as its immediate rival. However, we feel that with price a secondary aspect, the two MPV could definitely lock horns for a worthy competition. Hence, here is how the two rank on paper.

Features

Stepping out of Ertiga's conventional seven-seat layout, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 ditches the bench on the second row for individual captain seats summing to six seats. On the inside, elements such as the dashboard and its layout resemble closely with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. A few differences, however, comes in the form of a brushed aluminium strip along with a piano black insert. The XL6 also features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio.

Inside the cabin, the Innova Crysta gets blue-lit instrument cluster, digital display on the dashboard, touchscreen infotainment system. The car also gets steering mounted controls and cruise control in the top two variants. Innova Crysta also gets both 7-seat and 8-seat sitting option which the XL6 misses out on.

Engine

In terms of mechanicals, the XL6 comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with SHVS technology that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic transmission.

The petrol variant of the Innova Crysta comes with a new 2.7-litre Dual VVT-i motor that delivers 166 hp and 245 Nm of torque. The diesel Innova Crysta comes with two displacement options - a 2.4-litre unit that produces 150 bhp and 343 Nm of torque and a 2.8-litre unit that develops 174 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic with sequential shift.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
