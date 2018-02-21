Maruti Suzuki’s Autoprix 2017 Gears Up for Finale at Buddh International Circuit

The countdown has begun and the stage is set as motorsports aspirants, from 8 cities, will engage in a fierce face-off to emerge as the first-ever Autoprix Champion. 72 finalists will clash their racing skills on the famous Buddh International Circuit.This is the final round of the nationwide contest, to be held from 23rd February and will culminate with the grand finale on 25th February.Contestants who get to withstand the qualifying rounds will compete for the Grand Finale on 25th February and stand a chance to win the coveted title and the all new Maruti Suzuki Swift.Autoprix is a unique racing contest that gives budding, for amateur motorsport enthusiasts to test their driving skills in a safe environment before graduating to tougher formats of rallying like the Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm, Raid de Himalaya, etc.The first edition, kicked off in Bengaluru, traversed through Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Indore, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Pune to finally culminate with a final, grand finish in Noida. With its high-octane energy and challenging test tracks, Autoprix 2017 witnessed overwhelming participation from hundreds of motorsports aspirants across the length and breadth of the country.