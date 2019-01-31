English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Marvel's Hulk Inspired Modified Tata Harrier SUV is an Off-Roading Monster
The modified Tata Harrier SUV gets numerous off-road elements at the front that provide a bold stance to the car.
Tata Harrier Off-Road Concept by SRK Designs. (Image: Autobics)
Tata Motors recently launched its much-anticipated Harrier SUV in India and since it was first showcased as the H5X concept at the Auto Expo 2018 artist and modifiers across the country were already rendering the images of how the Tata Harrier will look like in a proper off-road avatar. One such example is made by SRK Designs. As the car is based on the IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy, it is engineered on the new generation ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture, which is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. With Land Rover’s name attached to the vehicle, people expect good off-roading capabilities from the vehicle.
The Tata Harrier with mod kit gets huge off-road kit tyres with huge wheel wells and extra cladding. The front of the car gets numerous off-road elements that provide a bold stance to the car such as a huge bull bar and a huge skid plate. Below the bumper, the car also gets redesigned air inlet grille. The designer has also added rooftop carrier and auxiliary lamps at the top that makes the SUV stand apart from the crowd.
The modified Tata Harrier SUV is finished in green colour with black body graphics that makes it look like a monster truck. Tata Motors logo has also been removed from the front, instead, it gets Tata moniker at the front. YouTuber Desi Geek also rendered the Tata Harrier SUV in an off-roading monster, you can click here to read the story.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
