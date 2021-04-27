Maserati Celebrates 95th Anniversary of Racing History With Special Edition Levante and Ghibli

In a move to celebrate the 95th anniversary of its racing debut, Italian luxury car manufacturer Maserati has unveiled the special edition of its Levante and Ghibli models in two distinctive colours. The two models were revealed by the company at the Shanghai Auto Show 2021. Maserati’s entered the racing arena 95 years back on April 25, 1926 with a car by the name Tipo 26. The Italy based auto manufacturer has now unveiled two special edition models terming the initiative as F Tributo.

The Ghibli F Tributo features 21-inch Titano wheels in glossy black while the Levante F Tributo is enabled with blacked-out Anteo 21-inch wheels. The wheel arches of the vehicles are also embedded with a distinctive badge.

Maserati after 28 years of its racing debut entered the Formulae 1 racing along with global racing events with its 250F model which was driven by Juan Manuel Fangio. Both the driver and the sportscar bagged numerous victories which the company is honouring at the present with the unveiling of the special editions.

The all-new F Tibuto Special Edition cars which garnered significant attention at the Shanghai Auto Show 2021 have been inspired by the brand's legendary past in the racing domain.

The attribution to the racing past is visible even from the exterior design of the vehicles. The signature colour of Italian motorsports is Red and Maserati vehicles have always raced in the same colour representing the spirit of Italy since the company's debut in the motor racing segment. The vibrant blue colour of the Azzurro Tributo, on the other hand, signifies the city of Modena where the brand got incubated.

The special series is available on Levante and Ghibli models in two colours, Azzurro Tributo and Rosso Tributo. The models resemble Maserati’s vision in the sporty variants which are a perfect amalgamation of looks and power.

