Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo Editions Unveiled, Gets Ferrari's V8 Engine

Maserati writes a new chapter in its history by expanding its Trofeo collection. Following the 2018 launch of Levante Trofeo, the SUV’s most extreme, most powerful version, the new Quattroporte and Ghibli Trofeo are now available, achieving the pinnacle of performance, sportiness and luxury.

Powering the Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo is the 3.8 l V8 Twin Turbo with output of 580 hp at 6,250 rpm and peak torque of 730 Nm.

The engine, which has already revealed all its power on Levante Trofeo, is built at the Ferrari plant at Maranello to Maserati’s specifications, and has been modified and developed to deliver equally impressive performances on the rear-engine sedans.

Although completely new for Ghibli, the V8 engine has already been used in the past on Quattroporte GTS, in the 530 hp version. Today the 580 hp V8 engine is available on the new Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante Trofeo, in full compliance with fuel efficiency and emissions standards.

Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo can proudly claim to be the fastest Maserati sedans ever, with a top speed of 326 km/h. Levante Trofeo’s maximum speed is 302 km/h.

Like Levante Trofeo, the new Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo also incorporate the Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) system. The sedans have the Corsa button that sets the car for an even sportier driving style. Also included is launch control, a function that first appeared on Levante Trofeo.

A few stylistic touches that characterise these high performance models include the front grille with twin vertical bars in Black Piano finish, and the introduction of carbon fibre on the front air duct trims and rear extractor.

The whole Trofeo collection is distinguished by the red details that characterise the bottom profiles of the side air vents and the lightning bolt on the Trident badge on the C-pillars.

There are major changes at the rear of the car, where the light clusters have been completely restyled, with a boomerang-like profile inspired by the 3200 GT and the Alfieri concept car.

In terms of the Ghibli Trofeo, the bonnet has also been restyled, featuring two aggressive air ducts for better cooling, just like on Levante Trofeo.

Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo are fitted with 21” aluminium Orione wheels. 22” Orione wheels are available on Levante Trofeo.

The Trofeo characterisation continues in the interior, with a new on-board panel that displays an exclusive interface at switch-on, while the headrests bear the Trofeo badge with the name in three-dimensional relief. The exclusivity also extends to the interior upholstery, in full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather.

The ADAS system has evolved to include new functions, and thanks to Active Driving Assist the assisted driving function can now be activated on urban roads and ordinary highways.

New technologies also appear in MIA (Maserati Intelligent Assistant), the multimedia screen with upgraded resolution and larger size - 10.1” on both Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo, while Levante retains the 8.4” display, but with improved resolution and graphics. Furthermore, thanks to the Maserati Connect programme, now the Trofeo collection is always connected, with a full set of services to simplify its use.

Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo will be built at the Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli Plant (AGAP) at Grugliasco (Turin), and Levante Trofeo at the Mirafiori (Turin) plant.

With today’s announcement, Maserati India opened its order books for the new Ghibli, Quottroporte and Levante Trofeo.