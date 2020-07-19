Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Sportscar Revealed, Meet the Brand's First-Ever Electrified Model

Maserai has unveiled its first electrified car - the Ghibli Hybrid. The car represents one of the most ambitious projects for Maserati. Maserati claims that the decision to introduce the hybrid technology on the Ghibli sedan was no coincidence as this model, with over 100,000 units produced since its launch in 2013, perfectly embodies the Modena-based manufacturer’s DNA.

On the exterior, the blue colour characterises the three iconic side air ducts, the brake callipers and the thunderbolt in the oval that encloses the Trident on the rear pillar. The same blue colour reappears inside the car, in particular on the embroidered seams of the seats. The new Ghibli Hybrid also introduces new elements starting from the new front grille, with bars redesigned to represent a tuning fork, a musical device that emits a sound of extreme purity, and which also evokes the Trident symbol itself. There are significant changes at the rear of the car, where the light clusters have been completely restyled, with a boomerang-like profile inspired by the 3200 GT and the Alfieri concept car.

The powertrain combines a 4-cylinder 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 48-volt alternator and an additional electric supercharger (e-Booster), supported by a battery. The battery is mounted in the rear of the car, with benefits in terms of improved weight distribution. This version weighs about 80 kg less than the Diesel.

The car is rated at 330 hp and torque of 450 Nm delivered from just 1,500 rpm. The car reaches a top speed of 255 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds.

Ghibli Hybrid also marks the debut of the new Maserati Connect program, which enables the exchange of information on the move to improve the services offered to the driver. As well as updating the software packages, the system performs checks on the car and monitors the Safety Security services in emergencies.

The Maserati Intelligent Assistant multimedia system is latest-generation, based on digital inputs from Android Automotive, software that delivers an innovative User Experience fully customisable to the driver's personal preferences. The multimedia system's HD screen, with new graphics, more user-friendly and without surrounds, is increased in size from 8.4 inches to 10.1 inches. A new instrument panel with digital devices and new graphics are also introduced.

The new Ghibli Hybrid represents the first step in a plan that will lead to the electrification of all new Maserati models. The Brand's first all-electric cars will be the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio, scheduled for 2021.