Maserati Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante Launched with V6 Petrol Engines in India

Maserati, the Italian luxury carmaker, today announced the launch of V6 petrol variants of Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante for the very first time in the Indian market, as part of its 2020 range.

The petrol variants will be available with both the twin-turbo V6 engines, of 350 hp and 430 hp, designed by Maserati Powertrain and built at the Ferrari plant in Maranello. The latest-generation Euro 6c-compliant engines are powerful, exciting to drive and eco-friendly. In the best Maserati tradition, the petrol engine’s exhaust system is controlled by pneumatic valves to maintain the rich aural signature of the brand.

The V6 engine features advanced valve control technology with hydraulic roller finger followers and four-cam phasers, twin-turbocharging and direct injection technology.

As in the diesel variant, both Maserati sedans, as well as the Levante SUV petrol, will have a redesigned gearshift lever featuring a more intuitive shift pattern, shorter travel and improved operation. With the new gearshift lever, the driving modes cluster on the centre console of all three models is even more user-friendly.

Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte share the same MTC+ infotainment system, which is based on a high resolution 8.4” multi-touch screen and a double rotary knob on the centre console. The human-machine interface has been further improved with updated display graphics and improved climate system ergonomics. The airflow distribution control, which is fully separated for driver and front passenger, has been revised and is now more customizable.

The interior design of Ghibli, Quattroporte & Levante petrol variants is focused either on luxury or sportiness, respectively in the GranLusso and GranSport trims. Additionally, in the sumptuous interiors of all three models, Maserati extends the full-grain Pieno Fiore leather, which is like no other material in the automotive industry for its natural, soft feel and for its unique character. Pieno Fiore is available as an option in all Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte versions in three colours with specific stitching on the seats and double stitching on the door panels. Alongside the Pieno Fiore leather option, Maserati offers two brand new high-gloss interior veneers for the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans and three new veneers for the Levante.

Each Maserati model boasts of a dedicated colour range, which is continuously refreshed. There is a choice of ten body colours for the Quattroporte and eleven for each of the Ghibli and Levante models. Two new tri-coat colours are now available, born to enhance the design of each: the iconic Rosso Potente and the deep dark Blu Nobile.

In the wide collection of alloy wheels designed specifically for every single Maserati model, there are five brand new designs in the 20 and 21-inch sizes, two for each of the Levante and Quattroporte models and one for the Ghibli.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.