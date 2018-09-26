Maserati Ghibli Ribelle Limited Edition to Launch Next Month

Maserati further underlines the importance of Ghibli within its range with a new limited edition to be launched by the Trident brand from October. The new Maserati “Ghibli Ribelle”, produced in a limited edition of just 200 cars for the EMEA markets, offers owners exclusive design and elegant interior trims sharing a common denominator: “NeroRibelle” mica colour, which shows off the car’s design to exquisite effect.This new limited edition Ghibli will be available with all of the sports saloon’s three power plants, the 275 HP V6 turbodiesel and the two petrol options, both twin-turbo V6 delivering 350 HP and 430 HP, designed by Maserati Powertrain and built at the Ferrari plant at Maranello.At first sight, the Ghibli’s elegant silhouette acquires a new dimension thanks to the metallic tone of the “Nero Ribelle” colour. The car also gets exclusive shiny black 19-inch Proteo alloy wheels with contrasting red laser etched details. The brake callipers are red.The interior of the “Ghibli Ribelle” features two-tone black/red dashboard, black door panels and red central armrest, black leather Sport steering wheel with tone-on-tone stitching, and steering wheel paddle shifters. The sporty seats (with 12 position memories) are in full premium leather, again two-tone in black/red with contrasting stitching, available exclusively for this limited edition.The new Ghibli limited edition’s interior also gets chromed aluminum badge bearing the legendary Trident combined with the new Ribelle logo. Located on the central console, in Black Piano finish wood, it is clearly visible to all the vehicle’s occupants to establish its unique, exclusive character.For this Ghibli Ribelle limited edition, Maserati also offers the optional Ribelle Plus package, providing even greater luxury with laminated privacy windows for enhanced thermal and sound insulation, full-LED Matrix adaptive headlights, Harman Kardon premium sound system and opening sunroof.The “Ghibli Ribelle” limited edition of just 200 cars will be on sale in EMEA region markets from October.