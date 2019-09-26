Maserati Ghibli Touches 1 Lakh Production Mark Globally

Maserati has rolled out the Ghibli number 100,000 from its Avv. Giovanni Agnelli Plant (AGAP) on Wednesday. The car in question is a Ghibli S Q4 in the GranSport trim with Blu Emozione exterior colour and interior in black natural full-grain Pieno Fiore leather.

The car is targeted for the Italian market and is powered by a 430-hp 3.0 litre V6 Twin Turbo engine. The Ghibli S Q4 with Q4 goes up to 286 kmph and acceleration 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. The Ghibli is also available with V6 Twin Turbo 3.0 litre petrol engines with power outputs of both 350 and 430 HP.

As well as the GranSport, Ghibli is also produced in the GranLusso trim, with an emphasis on luxury and sophistication. In this case, the interior is by Ermenegildo Zegna and combines Full Premium natural leather with 100% natural fibre mulberry silk inserts on seats, door panels, roof lining, sunshades and the ceiling light fixture. The chromed bumper inserts, body-colour side skirts, “GranLusso” badge on the front bumper and 19-inch alloy wheels with black callipers complete the look for this trim.

