Maserati Levante Hybrid With 330hp Output Unveiled Globally, Brand's First Electrified SUV

Maserati has unveiled the Levante Hybrid at World Premiere event. With the Brand’s first electrified SUV, Maserati claims that it has taken a major step forward in its strategy for electrification, which began last year with the Ghibli Hybrid.

The Levante Hybrid combines the 2.0-litre 4 cylinder engine with a 48 volt Hybrid system to recover energy during deceleration and braking. The hybrid car weighs less than the 6 cylinder engine equivalent (both diesel and gasoline), and above all has an even better weight distribution since the battery is placed in the rear without compromising the load capacity and optimally balancing the masses of the vehicle. Thanks to a maximum power output of 330 hp and torque of 450 Nm delivered from just 2,250 rpm, the performance data of the new Levante Hybrid, only available with all-wheel drive, is impressive: a top speed of over 240 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds.

In terms of appearance, the Levante Hybrid launch version is characterised by a new metallic tri-coat colour called Azzurro Astro, available as part of the Brand’s customisation programme, Maserati Fuoriserie.

Other exterior and interior details contribute to this car’s immediately recognisable design: some are in blue, the shade chosen to identify hybrid cars, already used by Maserati on Ghibli Hybrid.

On the exterior, blue characterises the three iconic side air ducts, the brake callipers and the C-pillar logo. The same blue shade reappears inside the car, specifically on the embroidered seams of the seats.

The Levante Hybrid gets Maserati Connect program that keeps an eye on the car’s health, and Maserati Connect will alert the driver when a service is due, improving the customer care experience. With a Smartphone or Smartwatch, drivers can stay in contact with their car via the Maserati Connect App; this is also possible from home via their virtual personal assistant (Amazon Alexa & Google Assist).

Special guests at the digital premiere of Levante Hybrid were David Beckham, the new Maserati Brand Global Ambassador, and Dardust, with an exclusive soundtrack.

